Super Quiz: Things You Cannot See

1. The sensation perceived by the sense of hearing.
2. The natural attraction between bodies, such as an object falling to the ground.
3. The life-supporting component of the air.
4. An elementary particle with a negative charge.
5. A disease-causing agent such as covid-19.
6. Microscopic single-celled organisms, lacking a distinct nucleus, that can cause diseases.
7. A form of matter thought to account for approximately 85% of the matter in the universe.
8. A compass makes use of this force.
9. This type of light wavelength used in medicine penetrates the skin and forms an image.
ANSWERS:
1. Sound
2. Gravity
3. Oxygen
4. Electron
5. Virus
6. Bacteria
7. Dark matter
8. Magnetism
9. X-rays