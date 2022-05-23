Super Quiz: Things You Cannot See

1. The sensation perceived by the sense of hearing.

2. The natural attraction between bodies, such as an object falling to the ground.

3. The life-supporting component of the air.

4. An elementary particle with a negative charge.

5. A disease-causing agent such as covid-19.

6. Microscopic single-celled organisms, lacking a distinct nucleus, that can cause diseases.

7. A form of matter thought to account for approximately 85% of the matter in the universe.

8. A compass makes use of this force.

9. This type of light wavelength used in medicine penetrates the skin and forms an image.

ANSWERS:

1. Sound

2. Gravity

3. Oxygen

4. Electron

5. Virus

6. Bacteria

7. Dark matter

8. Magnetism

9. X-rays