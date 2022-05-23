Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
May 12
Juan Carlos Acosta Hernandez, 40, and Rocio Azucena Pena, 34, both of Springdale
Luis Alberto Aldaco Martinez, 30, and Carolina Martinez Moncada, 34, both of Springdale
Nathan Charles Bonagurio, 42, and Erica Lynn Kenney, 42, both of Rogers
Isaac Cesar Herrera, 28, Springdale, and Marysa Katryna Cloeter, 25, Bella Vista
Michael James Johnson, 48, and Ashley Nicole Farber, 36, both of Wesley
Kobe Bryan Lathrop, 20, and Emma Kathryn Keen, 20, both of Springdale
Larry Lee Longoria, 54, and Mindy Sue McFarland, 48, both of Elkins
Jacoby Michael Magness, 21, and Kaytlyn Jo McLaren, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Maverick James Pollet, 20, Bentonville, and Victoria Layne Shelton, 21, Fayetteville
Lane Curtis Ricardo, 27, and Katie Lynn Street, 27, both of Springdale
John Galen Talsma, 47, and Marissa Ann Kae Sullens, 50, both of Fayetteville
Marcus Christopher Darren Taylor, 26, and Makayla Alexis Jones, 26, both of Bentonville
Reid Maclin Turner, 21, and Madison Savoy Trudell, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Alfredo Villazana, 30, and Martha Patricia Rodriguez Cervantes, 26, both of Springdale
Alex Brandon Young, 25, and Catherine Jasmine Fornoff, 22, both of Elkins
May 13
Jackson Grey Alexander, 21, Springdale, and Rebecca Ann Moss, 22, Bentonville
Gabriel Thomas Atchley, 36, and Jaclyn Lue Wann, 34, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Chad Michael Beamer, 41, and Sarah Jane Thornhill 43, both of Centerton
Dalton Creeke Biswell, 26, and Gabrielle Marie Luney, 23, both of Springdale
Ethan Bryan Davis, 22, Prairie Grove, and Mackenzie Danielle Shepard, 22, Lincoln
Bryant William Highfield, 28, and Mary Hayden Rachel Williams, 24, both of Fayetteville
Phillip Jankiopiop, 34, and Jay Michael Cooper, 46, both of Gentry
Donald Ray Jowers, 45, and Kelly Lynn Silvers, 42, both of Fayetteville
Nicolas De Jesus Lopez, 45, and Ana Patricia Gutierrez, 40, both of Springdale
Rasmus Hejselbaek Nielsen, 44, and Melissa Kay Kordsmeier, 40, both of Downers Grove, Ill.
William James Oliver Jr., 49, West Fork, and Teresa Dawn Hammond, 44, Fayetteville
Daniel Ortiz Torres, 37, and Velda Leal, 47, both of Springdale
Ramon Antonio Pacheco, 52, and Ana Concepcion Hernandez Flores, 60, both of Prairie Grove
Jonah Lewis Windel, 19, Ozone, and Veda Rose Farmer, 20, Huntsville
Jason Patrick Young, 41, and Jodi Lynn McCall, 40, both of Fayetteville
May 16
Nicholas Dempsey Beene, 35, and Andrea Nicole Haney, 27, both of Bentonville
Ryan Daniel Brown, 34, Cave Springs, and Natalie Marie Lewis, 34, Rogers
William Brian Hines, 44, and Heather Alayne Swinford, 39, both of Lincoln
Martin Eric Levine, 64, and Dolores Aleen Levine, 64, both of Prairie Grove
Ramiro Emmanuel Navaro Granados, 34, and Phimphone Phothirath, 36, both of Springdale
Zachary Scott Perry, 31, and Olivia Kathryn Franks, 21, both of Farmington
Weston Luther Ralston, 23, and Mariah Jane Hill, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jeremy Andrew Ramos, 27, and Corrina June Riggs, 26, both of Springdale
Mark Anthony Reeves, 32, and Jessica Louisa Mejia, 36, both of Fayetteville
Donald Eugene Rollins Jr., 63, and Ida Darlene Clark, 58, both of West Fork
Ghasem Rostami Shirazi, 68, and Zahra Mosaddad, 54, both of Fayetteville
Wyatt McAllister Whitman, 26, Lake Ozark, Mo., and Taylor Beth Smith, 23, Fayetteville
Blaine Gregory Yarbrough, 31, and Katheryne Giuliana Ramirez, 30, both of Fayetteville
May 17
Ryan Lee Brown, 37, and Angela Diane Wilson, 40, both of Fayetteville.
Shamar Fitzmaurice Christian, 26, and Kirsten Elizabeth Baird, 24, both of Fayetteville
Franklin Wilson Huenergardt, 62, and Carla Mizell Brewer, 50, both of Winslow
Kenneth Lee Judkins, 57, and O'Shara Sheree Caldwell, 49, both of Springdale
William Hudson King, 26, Mountain Home, and Mackenzie Jo Mohler, 24, Gamaliel
Bryce Daniel Miller Yates, 23, Fayetteville, and Estefania Hinojosa Navarro, 24, West Fork
Jossie Mair Santamaria Archbold, 26, and Suellen Muriel Ayala Rojas, 26, both of Fayetteville
Seth David Segovia, 26, and Elena Maria Blanco, 27, both of Fayetteville
Cornell Lee Travis, 71, Lincoln, and Susan Ann Tatum, 61, Stilwell, Okla.
May 18
Nathan Bradley Bubak, 26, and Regan Marie Daniel, 28, both of Fayetteville
Stefano De Rosmini Landivar, 24, and Hannah Aleah Swilling, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Vail Dickinson, 41, Peggs, Okla., and Lauren Gifford, 33, Tulsa, Okla.
Branden Michael McClintic, 39, and Nicolette Marie Drummond, 30, both of Fayetteville
Erin Shea O'Brien, 27, and Chealsey Jacqueline Bartow, 29, both of Nashville, Tenn.
John Mark Smith, 57, and Ginger Townsend Long, 50, both of Springdale
Brice Wayne Taylor, 37, Farmington, and Ashley Marie Mason, 28, Fayetteville
Jeremy Michael White, 35, and Lovely Agafe De Leon McNulty, 33, both of Fayetteville