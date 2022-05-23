Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

May 12

Juan Carlos Acosta Hernandez, 40, and Rocio Azucena Pena, 34, both of Springdale

Luis Alberto Aldaco Martinez, 30, and Carolina Martinez Moncada, 34, both of Springdale

Nathan Charles Bonagurio, 42, and Erica Lynn Kenney, 42, both of Rogers

Isaac Cesar Herrera, 28, Springdale, and Marysa Katryna Cloeter, 25, Bella Vista

Michael James Johnson, 48, and Ashley Nicole Farber, 36, both of Wesley

Kobe Bryan Lathrop, 20, and Emma Kathryn Keen, 20, both of Springdale

Larry Lee Longoria, 54, and Mindy Sue McFarland, 48, both of Elkins

Jacoby Michael Magness, 21, and Kaytlyn Jo McLaren, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Maverick James Pollet, 20, Bentonville, and Victoria Layne Shelton, 21, Fayetteville

Lane Curtis Ricardo, 27, and Katie Lynn Street, 27, both of Springdale

John Galen Talsma, 47, and Marissa Ann Kae Sullens, 50, both of Fayetteville

Marcus Christopher Darren Taylor, 26, and Makayla Alexis Jones, 26, both of Bentonville

Reid Maclin Turner, 21, and Madison Savoy Trudell, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Alfredo Villazana, 30, and Martha Patricia Rodriguez Cervantes, 26, both of Springdale

Alex Brandon Young, 25, and Catherine Jasmine Fornoff, 22, both of Elkins

May 13

Jackson Grey Alexander, 21, Springdale, and Rebecca Ann Moss, 22, Bentonville

Gabriel Thomas Atchley, 36, and Jaclyn Lue Wann, 34, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Chad Michael Beamer, 41, and Sarah Jane Thornhill 43, both of Centerton

Dalton Creeke Biswell, 26, and Gabrielle Marie Luney, 23, both of Springdale

Ethan Bryan Davis, 22, Prairie Grove, and Mackenzie Danielle Shepard, 22, Lincoln

Bryant William Highfield, 28, and Mary Hayden Rachel Williams, 24, both of Fayetteville

Phillip Jankiopiop, 34, and Jay Michael Cooper, 46, both of Gentry

Donald Ray Jowers, 45, and Kelly Lynn Silvers, 42, both of Fayetteville

Nicolas De Jesus Lopez, 45, and Ana Patricia Gutierrez, 40, both of Springdale

Rasmus Hejselbaek Nielsen, 44, and Melissa Kay Kordsmeier, 40, both of Downers Grove, Ill.

William James Oliver Jr., 49, West Fork, and Teresa Dawn Hammond, 44, Fayetteville

Daniel Ortiz Torres, 37, and Velda Leal, 47, both of Springdale

Ramon Antonio Pacheco, 52, and Ana Concepcion Hernandez Flores, 60, both of Prairie Grove

Jonah Lewis Windel, 19, Ozone, and Veda Rose Farmer, 20, Huntsville

Jason Patrick Young, 41, and Jodi Lynn McCall, 40, both of Fayetteville

May 16

Nicholas Dempsey Beene, 35, and Andrea Nicole Haney, 27, both of Bentonville

Ryan Daniel Brown, 34, Cave Springs, and Natalie Marie Lewis, 34, Rogers

William Brian Hines, 44, and Heather Alayne Swinford, 39, both of Lincoln

Martin Eric Levine, 64, and Dolores Aleen Levine, 64, both of Prairie Grove

Ramiro Emmanuel Navaro Granados, 34, and Phimphone Phothirath, 36, both of Springdale

Zachary Scott Perry, 31, and Olivia Kathryn Franks, 21, both of Farmington

Weston Luther Ralston, 23, and Mariah Jane Hill, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jeremy Andrew Ramos, 27, and Corrina June Riggs, 26, both of Springdale

Mark Anthony Reeves, 32, and Jessica Louisa Mejia, 36, both of Fayetteville

Donald Eugene Rollins Jr., 63, and Ida Darlene Clark, 58, both of West Fork

Ghasem Rostami Shirazi, 68, and Zahra Mosaddad, 54, both of Fayetteville

Wyatt McAllister Whitman, 26, Lake Ozark, Mo., and Taylor Beth Smith, 23, Fayetteville

Blaine Gregory Yarbrough, 31, and Katheryne Giuliana Ramirez, 30, both of Fayetteville

May 17

Ryan Lee Brown, 37, and Angela Diane Wilson, 40, both of Fayetteville.

Shamar Fitzmaurice Christian, 26, and Kirsten Elizabeth Baird, 24, both of Fayetteville

Franklin Wilson Huenergardt, 62, and Carla Mizell Brewer, 50, both of Winslow

Kenneth Lee Judkins, 57, and O'Shara Sheree Caldwell, 49, both of Springdale

William Hudson King, 26, Mountain Home, and Mackenzie Jo Mohler, 24, Gamaliel

Bryce Daniel Miller Yates, 23, Fayetteville, and Estefania Hinojosa Navarro, 24, West Fork

Jossie Mair Santamaria Archbold, 26, and Suellen Muriel Ayala Rojas, 26, both of Fayetteville

Seth David Segovia, 26, and Elena Maria Blanco, 27, both of Fayetteville

Cornell Lee Travis, 71, Lincoln, and Susan Ann Tatum, 61, Stilwell, Okla.

May 18

Nathan Bradley Bubak, 26, and Regan Marie Daniel, 28, both of Fayetteville

Stefano De Rosmini Landivar, 24, and Hannah Aleah Swilling, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jesse Vail Dickinson, 41, Peggs, Okla., and Lauren Gifford, 33, Tulsa, Okla.

Branden Michael McClintic, 39, and Nicolette Marie Drummond, 30, both of Fayetteville

Erin Shea O'Brien, 27, and Chealsey Jacqueline Bartow, 29, both of Nashville, Tenn.

John Mark Smith, 57, and Ginger Townsend Long, 50, both of Springdale

Brice Wayne Taylor, 37, Farmington, and Ashley Marie Mason, 28, Fayetteville

Jeremy Michael White, 35, and Lovely Agafe De Leon McNulty, 33, both of Fayetteville