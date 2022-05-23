Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 9

16 General Store

13528 Arkansas 16 West, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored over ready-to-eat food in the prep table refrigerator. Sliced turkey packages with date markings of April 19 and April 25 and hot dogs with date marking of March 11. In addition, a package of hot dogs was not date marked and appeared to have growth on them. Bread with a best-used-by date of May 4 had growth. Sour cream with expiration dates of Jan. 20, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022. Prepared food was not date marked.

Noncritical violations: The container used for transferring ice had duct tape on the bottom. Permit was not posted.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity

711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation a supervisor was a certified food protection manager.

Murphy USA

3189 W. Wedington Dr., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Missing a ceiling tile in the storage room.

May 10

Art's Place

2530 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bartender handled sliced lemon wedge with bare hand. No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food. The person in charge is not on site.

Noncritical violations: Walls, ceiling and small circular fan shroud in back warewashing area lack cleaning.

Braum's Ice Cream

1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Strawberries at 45 degrees in topping prep table, sour cream at 43 degrees in prep table refrigerator, and cheese at 47 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

E-Z Mart Food Store

3408 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certificate is not displayed. Toilet room for employee use lacks food employee handwashing notice. Single-service cups for coffee lack dispenser for customers.

Fayetteville Regional Park-Kessler Mountain

2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certificate is not displayed.

Fayetteville Regional Park-Pavilion

2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certificate is not displayed. Posted retail food permit expired 8/31/2021.

Nin's Place

1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Patrick N Out

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A hamburger was reheated for service at 135 degrees. The cold holding unit is holding temperatures of 50 degrees per the temperature reading of the unit. The temperature of the food in unit ranging from 47-50 degrees (sliced tomatoes and diced onions). A yellow liquid in a spray bottle lacked a label.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken.

Phi Delta Theta

208 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine sanitizer was greater than 200 ppm.

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Siam Cuisine

318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No handwashing signage in the men's restroom or kitchen hand sink. The new equipment was not plugged in at the time of inspection. The dishwasher does not dispense enough sanitizer. No protective shielding on one set of light bulbs.

Sigma Nu-Catering Unlimited

260 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Breaded chicken patty on the steam table was 116 degrees. The food on the salad bar was not 41 degrees or below: Shredded cheese was 48 degrees, cut tomatoes were at 47 degrees, parmesan cheese was at 49 degrees and thousand island dressing was at 62 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food safety manager certificate is not available.

Slim Chickens

1855 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mac and cheese bags at 62 degrees in a container of water stored in the mop sink.

Noncritical violations: Grilled chicken at 111 degrees. Coleslaw at 47 degrees in the prep table and lemonade at 60 degrees in the lemonade machine.

University Of Arkansas Sigma A

110 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Strawberry cream cheese cups in a bucket on the counter were at 73 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

May 11

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three seams in painted ceiling covering in back food preparation area lack repairs.

Braum's Ice Cream

2511 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee changed gloves without washing hands before putting on new pair.

Noncritical violations: None

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. In walk-in cooler, there are uncovered containers with ready-to-eat food, such as chopped tomatoes, salsas, etc. A bowl is used as a scoop. Garbage dumpster has lid open. Outside of the building there is garbage on the floor (cardboard, plastic, bucket with grease). Wall in food preparation area is not clean.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant And Bar

701 B S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with a bare hand when she prepares orange juice and put unpeeled orange in equipment. Food employee has a bracelet on.

Noncritical violations: Manager took the course and the test, but document is not available at time of the inspection.

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Critical violations: A piece of equipment is located in front of the hand washing sink with a very small space or access to the hand washing sink. In the refrigerator, container with raw eggs and packaged raw beef are stored above container with pasta salad (ready-to-eat food).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

May 12

Industry Pizza

5519 Hackett St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw shell egg used in Caesar salad. No permit posted.

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator cut fruit: mango, strawberries, cantaloupe, watermelon at 44 degrees. Fruit was prepared yesterday. Packaged chopped fruit do not have date marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat with bare hands when he wrapped tortillas. Bar area, hand washing sink does not have hot water, plumbing is not connected.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Little Prayers Daycare Inc.

4000A Johnson Road, Suite 1 2 3, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Corn and hot dogs with no date marking.

Mz Diana's Pride & Joy

4507 Johnson Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

New School Day Care

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bucket of flour and bucket of sugar were not labeled.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard

6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard protection.

The New School

2514 N. New School Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Honeydew melon was at 44 degrees in the left fridge, olives were at 44 degrees in the left fridge, peppers were at 42 degrees in the left fridge, pineapple was at 45 degrees in the left fridge and yogurt was at 46 degrees in the left fridge.

Noncritical violations: Bucket of flour and bucket of sugar were not labeled.

May 13

Alex's Taqueria

2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Vacuum packaged tilapia/raw fish are thawing in the packages.

Bolder Coffee

1025 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee restroom did not have a hand washing sign. Back hand wash sink was out of paper towels. Ice scoop was stored on the top of the ice machine. Food permit is expired.

Domino's

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Feta cheese crumbles in the back fridge were 47 degrees, Cheddar cheese mix in the back fridge was at 43 degrees. Three spay bottles containing sanitizer and kitchen cleaner were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Hillcrest Tower Community Center

1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The granola pans, granola pan shelving and holding containers had a buildup of debris.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Blueberries and Silk milk at 50 degrees in the small glass refrigerators. Strawberries at 44 degrees in the small glass refrigerator. Blueberries at 45 degrees in the back glass refrigerator.

The Gravy Wagon

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A chemical sanitizer, chlorine is not available. Potable water tank cannot be connected directly to the sinks. Potable water shall be connected to the building.

Noncritical violations: Plumbing for sewage from sinks are connected directly to the septic system.

Typhoon

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizer is empty in the ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of debris is in the ice machine, walk-in cooler, floor and walls, kitchen shelving, slicer, refrigerator and freezer and spice containers.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 10 -- Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; McDonald's, 1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Springdale Senior Activity And Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; Tyson Foods Company, 516 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Washington County Jail, 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville; Washington County Juvenile Center, 885 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

May 11 -- Flapjacks Family Restaurant, 2005 S. Thompson St., Springdale; U Of A-Hill Coffee Co., 191 N. Harmon (U Of A), Fayetteville; U Of A Student Union-Food Court and Catering, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville

May 12 -- Dollar General, 1940 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Great American Cookie Company, 4201 N. Shiloh, Space 1515, Fayetteville; Marco's Pizza, 3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

May 13 -- Golden Tongs Catering, 2650 N. Young Ave., Fayetteville; Mariscos Playa Azul, 1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale; The Hill School, 88 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville