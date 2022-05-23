Woman killed in crash on Interstate 30

An unknown woman was killed in Saline County early Sunday morning, according to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety report.

The woman was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Interstate 30 when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer driving eastbound, the report states.

It says the vehicles collided head-on near mile marker 124. The report does not state if one or both vehicles crossed into the oncoming traffic lane.

The woman is listed as Jane Doe in the report. The driver of the truck also is listed as injured.