A 31-year-old Bee Branch woman was killed in Van Buren County early Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Amber Johnson was driving a 1997 Toyota east on County Road 330 at about 12:42 a.m. when the vehicle failed to make a slide curve, the report says.

The vehicle left the roadway on the left side, skidded along a ditch and hit a culvert, causing it to roll several times.

Johnson was thrown from the vehicle, the report stated.