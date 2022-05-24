2 LR men arrested

in 3 store hold-ups

Little Rock police officers arrested two men in connection with three armed robberies at convenience stores Saturday night, according to reports.

Kaleem Barnes, 21, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, theft of property and aggravated robbery. Markell Clemmons, 27, was arrested on charges of theft of property and aggravated robbery.

Both remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday in lieu of $350,000 bonds.

At about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a robbery at Buy Rite Foods, 5308 Baseline Road.

A store clerk told police two men entered the store acting suspiciously. One of the men approached the counter with a "long gun with a wood handle" tucked into his waistband.

Police were told by the clerk one man said, "You see it? I'm not joking. Give me all the cash."

The men left the store in a silver-colored BMW, the report stated.

About a half and hour later police responded to Super Stop at 7300 S. University Ave. about a second robbery.

The gas station clerk told police two men entered the business with AR-15 rifles. The men demanded the money and left with about $175 in cash.

Deputies responded to Stop N Smoke at 5024 Mabelvale Pike at 9:24 p.m. for a report of a robbery, a police report said.

A victim told police two unknown men had entered the store and demanded money. One of the men fired a shot before taking an unknown amount of money, the report stated.

Witnesses told police the two men left in a silver BMW and and headed northbound on Mabelvale Pike. Detectives were able to identify Barnes and Clemmons as possible suspects of the burglaries with further investigation, the report stated.

The suspect vehicle was located in the 5700 block of Drexel Avenue and contact was made with the suspects, the report said.