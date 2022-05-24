All Little Rock School District graduation ceremonies rescheduled to take place Thursday

The Little Rock School District announced Tuesday all graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium will be held Thursday, due to weather forecasts predicting rain.

The ceremonies had been scheduled to be held today and Wednesday.

The new schedule for ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium is:

• Parkview: 10 a.m.

• Central: 12:30 p.m.

• Hall: 3 p.m.

• Southwest: 5:30 p.m.

District officials have been monitoring weather developments and forecasts, saying they "are not favorable" for an outdoor event today or Wednesday.

All ceremonies Thursday will be livestreamed on the district'sYouTube Channel, www.lrsdlive.com.