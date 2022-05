Little Rock, 1903: Saturday's feature showed the women's clothing store operated by Solomon Gans on Main Street. Today's is a view of the handsome granite home he built in 1896 on West Third Street. The restored mansion is today home to the law offices of Mike Mitchell. The printed verse is a bit cryptic about Mary and her lamb and Wall Street.

