Arkansas vs. Alabama at the SEC Tournament: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Wednesday, Approximately 1 p.m.

WHERE Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (10,800) in Hoover, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 38-16; Alabama 30-25

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Alabama won 3

LAST 10 Arkansas 4-6; Alabama 5-5

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 788-418 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,108-577 in 28th season overall in Division I; Alabama: Brad Bohannon — 135-107 in fifth season at Alabama and overall.

SERIES Alabama leads 51-46

LAST MEETING Alabama defeated Arkansas 18-5 on May 21 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Dave Neal (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Kris Budden (field)

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas TBA vs. Alabama TBA

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon in Hoover, Ala., with a high of 82 degrees.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.89; Alabama 4.40

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 6.96; Alabama 5.76

Batting Average: Arkansas .273; Alabama .280

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .226; Alabama .252

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .478; Alabama .433

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .380; Alabama .364

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .982; Alabama .980

NOTABLE The game is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of a 9:30 a.m. game between Auburn and Kentucky....Neither team can be eliminated with a loss Wednesday. The winner of the game will play in a non-elimination game Thursday against the winner of a Wednesday game between Florida and Texas A&M. The loser of the game will play in an elimination game Thursday against the loser of the Florida-Texas A&M game....Alabama advanced to double elimination play with a 5-3 victory over Georgia on Tuesday....Arkansas is the No. 3 seed at the tournament. Alabama is the No. 11 seed....The Crimson Tide won a series over the Razorbacks last week in Tuscaloosa, Ala. After Arkansas won the opening game 7-3, Alabama won the following games 8-6 and 18-5....The Razorbacks are the reigning champion of the SEC Tournament....Arkansas and Alabama are playing each other at the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2011, but the teams have played more recently in Hoover. That happened during the 2015 regular season when Alabama was renovating its on-campus stadium 45 miles away in Tuscaloosa. The Razorbacks swept the series....Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the game. Following the Alabama series last week, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn indicated any of his four starters — Connor Noland, Hagen Smith, Jaxon Wiggins or Will McEntire — might be available. Alabama coach Brad Bohannon hinted Tuesday that right hander Jacob McNairy would start against Arkansas, but did not name him the starter.