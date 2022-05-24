ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO concert to remember lives of ‘family’ members





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Memorial concert

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra closes its 2021-22 season with a free concert honoring and celebrating the lives of orchestra "family" members who have passed away over the past two years, 7 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock.

Co-concertmasters Drew Irvin and Kiril Laskarov solo in the second movement of the "Concerto for Two Violins" by J.S. Bach; mezzo-soprano Nisheedah Golden sings "Hold Fast to Dreams" by Florence Price. The orchestra plays "Two Hymn-Tune Preludes" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, "Pastorale D'Ete" by Arthur Honegger and the "Symphony No. 29" in A major, K.201, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Geoffrey Robson conducts. Admission is free. Reserve tickets and add a name to the memorial list at ArkansasSymphony.org/memorial; for more information, call (501) 666-1761.

"Over the past two years, ASO has lost musicians, board members, volunteers, staff and donors. ... We wanted to honor and celebrate the gifts they gave us during their lifetime and could not think of a better way than to offer a free concert for the community to close our '21-22 season," says orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn. "This concert is an opportunity for all of us to come together, heal together and celebrate those we have lost."

FUN: Water park opens

The water park at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue), Hot Springs, opens Saturday for the 2022 summer season. And on weekdays starting Monday, the theme park will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and the water park will be open noon-6 p.m. Saturday admission is $59.99 (all prices plus tax), $49.99 Sunday-Friday, $39.99 at all times for children 48 inches tall or shorter and senior citizens. Visit bit.ly/MAGNewsR.

Special big-screen showings June 5-6 of “The Wizard of Oz” celebrate what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday. (AP file photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

FILM: Wizard screening

In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday, a special showing of "The Wizard of Oz," including an exclusive deleted musical number, appears on big screens:

◼️ In Little Rock — 3 and 7 p.m. June 5 and June 6 at the Regal Breckenridge 12 and the Movie Tavern Little Rock, 3 p.m. June 5 and 7 p.m. June 6 at the Colonel Glenn 18

◼️ In Fayetteville — 3 p.m. June 5 and 7 p.m. June 6 at the Razorback Cinema

◼️ In Fort Smith — 3 p.m. June 5 and 7 p.m. June 6 at the Malco Fort Smith Cinema.

Visit fathomevents.com/events/The-Wizard-of-Oz-2022.

ART: Exhibit in Clinton

An exhibit of 43 works by members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League, created on the theme "Summer Fun," is on display through Aug. 17 at Ozark Health Medical Center, U.S. 65 South, Clinton. The artworks hang in the upstairs hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing.

The works, in oils, acrylics, watercolor and charcoal and available for sale, are by Ellen Kelly, Kathleen Hadley, Carolyn Kuykendall, Ruth Thomas, Jane Gortney, Richard Cervantes, Cynthia Schweitz and Vickey McCorkle, all of Fairfield Bay; Vicki Thibodeaux and Mark Davis of Shirley; and Joyce Hartmann of Choctaw. A portion of each sale goes to the Hospital Auxiliary. Masks are required within the hospital. For more information, call (501) 745-6615.

TICKETS: Comedy 'Raincheck'

Comedian Nate Bargatze, on his "Raincheck" tour, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock (the arena's reduced-seating, more intimate footprint). Tickets — $39.75, $59.75 and $79.75 plus applicable charges, with an eight-ticket limit per household — are on sale at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

ETC.: NEA grants

Two Arkansas institutions are receiving grants totaling $733,670 from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Arkansas Arts Council will receive $721,670 as a state and regional partner. And the Central Arkansas Library System expects a $12,000 Arts Project grant toward bringing in nationally acclaimed authors for its 11-day fall Six Bridges Book Festival.

The endowment last week announced money for 1,125 Arts Projects grants across America totaling more than $26.6 million, part of $91 million distributed to organizations in all 50 states and other jurisdictions in its second round of fiscal year 2022 funding. A complete list is available at arts.gov/news.



