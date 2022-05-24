Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wins Republican nomination for lieutenant governor

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, beating five other Republican candidates.

The Maumelle Republican avoided a June 21 runoff election by winning more than half the votes cast in the primary for state government’s second-ranking elected officials.

The other five Republican candidates in the primary were state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway; state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock; Washington County Judge Joseph Wood of Fayetteville; former state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb of Benton; and businessman Chris Bequette of Little Rock.

With an estimated 62.6% of the votes counted unofficial returns in the Republican primary were:

Rutledge 115,783

Rapert 31,487

Bledsoe 21,788

Wood 16,796

Webb 14,689.

Bequette 12,323

Afterward, Rutledge said “I am humbled and honored to be the Republican nominee for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor and look forward to victory in November.

“Tonight, Republican voters have again sent a message that they want experienced conservative leadership fighting the woke agenda of Biden’s Liberal Left,” she said. “As the next lieutenant governor of our great state, I will continue to fight for Arkansans’ individual liberties, constitutional rights, and conservative values.”

Rutledge will vie with Democratic candidate Kelly Krout of Lowell and Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Little Rock in the Nov. 8 general election to succeed term-limited Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock, who is running for attorney general.

The lieutenant governor’s salary is $46,704 a year. The post is considered to be part-time.