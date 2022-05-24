Auto of deputy strikes cyclist

A man riding a bicycle was injured Thursday night after a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy's cruiser ran into him, sending him to the hospital, according to Pine Bluff police.

Jedd Stephens, 32, of Pine Bluff was struck about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 79 by Jefferson County Deputy Courtney Kelly, who was traveling north, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department report.

According to the report, Kelly was passing the Dollar Store when he told police he hit an object in the road.

Once he realized it was a person, he said in his statement to the responding officer, Saquinn Lee, he stopped.

According to the report, a witness said that she and Stephens were riding a bike to her cousin's house when Stephens was struck and dragged.

The cyclist was transported to Jefferson Regional hospital and could not give a statement due to the injuries. His condition was unknown.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., anytime there is an officer-involved incident of this nature, there are standard protocols conducted by the appropriate agency, which, in this case, was the Pine Bluff Police Department.

According to Lee's report, Kelly was given a Breathalyzer test, which showed there was no alcohol in his system. The report also stated that there was no alcohol or drug impairment associated with Kelly's actions.

The report doesn't indicate that any citation was issued, and according to the Pine Bluff Police Department, there is no further investigation. At the time of the accident, the road was dry and lit with street lights. Otherwise, there were no contributing factors to the incident and no driver distractions, according to the report.