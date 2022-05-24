Community Briefs 5-24-22

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. June 9 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The free legal session for veterans is open each second Thursday of the month, according to a news release.

The Veterans Legal Assistance Program is offered by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services. The agency offers help with issues such as VA benefits, family law, collections, bankruptcy filing, SNAP and TEA benefits, Medicaid, housing and expungement (sealing Arkansas criminal records).

Details: (501) 376-3423 or www.arkansaslegal.org or Pine Bluff Mayor's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

UAMS names local graduates

Southeast Arkansas residents were among 942 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' (UAMS) who received degrees May 21.

DOCTOR OF MEDICINE (M.D.) DEGREE:

Pine Bluff -- Tia'Asia Evelyn Jasmaine James; White Hall -- Brittany Elanna Demmings; Molly Hamer Tibbs; Fordyce --

Brandon Michael Payne; McGehee -- Colmon Walker Massey; Sheridan -- Madison Lee Crosby; Cody Jake Thompson;

NURSING DEGREES

The following earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Master of Science in Nursing (MNSc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree:

Pine Bluff -- Sonam Balani; Paula LeAnn Hawkins; White Hall -- Jessica Lynn Harper; Redfield -- Darlene Marie Morris; Dumas -- Angel TraShon Livingston; Monticello -- Lauren Elizabeth Roark; Stuttgart -- Charlsi Petrus Konecny; Ashten Elizabeth Moss;

UAMS COLLEGE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS

The following graduates are listed by degree program:

Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care

Dominique Lemond Sanders – Pine Bluff; Brittany Michelle Scaramuzza – Pine Bluff;

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Sidney Danielle Sizemore – Monticello; Katie Allison Thompson – Rison;

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Sarah Glover – Star City; Cindy A. Hooter – Sheridan; Adria Nicole Hunter – Pine Bluff;

Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science

Reece Mercer – Woodlawn;

Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences

Anngelica Lyn Shady – Redfield;

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Abigail Ann Jernigan – Lake Village;

Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Ashlyn Paige Graves – Woodlawn;

DOCTORATE OF PHARMACY

The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree:

DeWitt -- Lauren Michelle Johnson; Monticello -- Christopher C. Kelley; Pine Bluff -- Kate McMillan Bellingrath; Bailey Garner; Megan Leann Moore; Stuttgart -- James Mackenzie Daugherty; White Hall -- Clayton Andrew Dickerson;

UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health

The following graduates are listed by degree program:

Master of Health Administration

Danielle Elizabeth West – Monticello;

Master of Public Health

Haylee Lynne Barnes – Sheridan; Jeremy Lawrence Courtney – Warren; Tia'Asia Evelyn Jasmaine James – Pine Bluff.