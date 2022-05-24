Marriage Licenses

Anthony Moore, 28, and Jacquelynn Gillie, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Moses Waiters, 51, and Amanda Simpson, 33, both of Little Rock.

Dewey Magar, 64, of Little Rock and Mary Castillow, 73, of North Little Rock.

Cole Disney, 19, of Jacksonville and Faith Holman, 20, of Cabot.

Matthew Hunter, 23, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Rachel Wyrick, 25, of Sherwood.

Jessica Flanery, 28, and Danielle Geracci, 28, both of Sherwood.

Jonathon Benson, 37, of Little Rock and Cassandra Smith, 37, of Katy, Texas.

Lanora Bryant, 30, and Yvette Walker, 36, both of Forrest City.

Romen Martin, 23, of Little Rock and Regan Campbell, 23, of Cabot.

Linsy Keller, 25, and Quincy Summerville, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Morales, 31, and Vitalino Garcia, 34, both of Alexander.

Koury Harris, 43, of Little Rock and Andrea Anderson, of Houston, Texas.

Donald Mort, 73, and Debra Yates, 63, both of North Little Rock.

Beverly Lambert, 62, of Little Rock and Lisa Smiley, 57, of Fort Smith.

Glover Helpenstill, 26, and Meghan Ramsey, 29, both of Conway.

Merle Dixon, 65, and Terena Jones, 54, both of Little Rock.

Benjamin Marples, 23, and Rylie Stone, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Eugene Hayes, 58, of Maumelle and Vonda Howard, 56, of Little Rock.

Erin Boydston, 34, of Bigelow and Nathan Standley, 34, of Sheridan.

Jessup Grogan, 21, of North Little Rock and Morgan Holt, 26, of Little Rock.

Michelle Rainbolt, 33, of Beebe and Jeffrey Trojcak, 33, of Lonoke.

Keysher Green, 39, and Shahid Muhammad, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Jeanie Craig, 31, and Kourtney Jackson, 31, both of Sherwood.

Carl Erickson 54, and Danette Toney, 55, both of Hot Springs.

Divorces

FILED

22-1797. Fantrice Bennett v. Michael Murry.

22-1798. Abdullah Muhammad v. Raeven Mitchell.

22-1799. Dakota Hamilton v. Peyton Hamiton.

22-1800. Tony Adams v. Brenda Adams.

22-1801. Gerardo Tamayo v. Rocio Ramirez Rodriguez.

22-1803. Whitney Foster v. Joshua Gresham.

22-1804. Emily Pennel v. John Covrig.

22-1806. Priscilla Singleton v. Arlandus Singleton.

22-1807. Anna Hayden v. Franklin Hayden.

22-1809. Zachary Peek v. Haley Peek.

22-1810. Spencer Smith v. Amanda Smith.

22-1811. Joshua Lambert v. Melanie Lambert.

GRANTED

21-155. George Monroe v. Charity Monroe.

21-1539. Toby Triplett v. Amber Triplett.

22-55. Holly Wyman v. Christopher Wyman.

22-567. Faith Herrington v. Dalton Herrington.

22-1294. Jordan Gross v. Victoria Noel.