Democrat-Gazette wins 21 Press Women awards

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earned 21 first place awards Saturday in the Arkansas Press Women 2022 Communications Contest.

The newspaper’s website, Arkansasonline.com, earned top honors in the corporate or for-profit category. Senior online editor Maggie Mc-Neary and assistant editor Josh Snyder were listed on the award.

The newspaper also took f irst place corporate or for-profit social media presence for its Facebook page with staff members Snyder and Nyssa Kruse sharing the honors.

Th e n ews pa p e r wo n in the web copy category for “Vaccine Information.” Co-entrants were McNeary, Barry Arthur, Brian Smith and Kruse.

Newsletter editor Stevie Nielson and co-entrant Snyder won the for-profit newsletter category for Corona-virus Update. Kruse won for social media campaign for the corporate or for-profit category for “Children in Peril.” Religion editor and former Washington correspondent Frank E. Lockwood won two first-place awards. His account, “Reporter hunkers amid melee,” of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol won first place for personal essay. He also won for “Still with me” in the religion category.

Photographer Thomas Metthe won first place, single photo for “Wrestling state tournament.” Photographer Stephen Swofford won first place single photograph for “Making a splash.” Photographer Staci Vandigriff won first place in single news photo for “8 bills.” The reporting team led by Noel Oman won first place in continuing coverage or unfolding news for the Interstate-40 bridge crack. His co-entrants were Tess Vrbin, Neal Earley and Frank E. Lockwood.

Columnist Philip Martin took top honors for reviews with “Williams, Isbell live.” Reporter Teresa Moss won for featuring writing with “A closed door.” Features editor Rachel O’Neal won first place for Style section articles for “Shame to acclaim — Kirby House.” Her co-entrant was photographer Cary Jenkins.

Multimedia editor Nick Popowitch won video for web for 2021 “Little Rock marathon.” Reporter Jeannie Roberts won first place writing in social issues category for “Transgender kids.” The first place in history specialty articles went to style editor Celia Storey for “Tom Slaughter” part 1.

Former reporters Kat Stromquist, Ginny Monk and Eric Besson won first place in-depth reporting for “Centers for Youth” investigation.

Bill Bowden won first place in the green/environment category for “Ivory billed woodpecker.” Perspective editor Karen Martin won for columns, personal opinion for “Immigrant past.” Vrbin won best news story for “Storms rip state.” Arkansas Press Women is an association of communicators who work in journalism, public information, business, education and government.

The awards were given for work published in 2021. Links to the Democrat-Gazette winning entries are at arkansasonline.com/524awards/ . The full list of APW winners is at arkansasonline.com/524APW/.



