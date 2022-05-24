Flyovers, fifth concert added to Hot Springs airport’s celebration this weekend

Flyovers and a fifth free music concert were added Monday to Bombers and BBQ, a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Hot Springs Memorial Field taking place over Memorial Day weekend.

The Bulldog Formation Flight Team of civilian aviators will perform close-formation flyovers over the airport and the city starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"These aviators fly Vans RV aircraft and perform breathtaking formations while trailing thick white smoke," Kim Weatherford, who is coordinating the weekend's activities, said in a news release.

The Bulldog Flight Team is based in North Little Rock and has performed at events all over the region, she said. The formation of six or seven aircraft changes seven times during each flight, making tight turns and spewing white smoke.

A local band, Last Draw, has been added to the four previously announced free concerts, Weatherford said. The band will perform from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Four auxiliary parking areas serviced by a free shuttle service will operate during the weekend. Parking areas served by the free shuttle service will include a lot at the airport, lots at the Kroger store and the old Pizza Hut location, both located in the 200 block of Airport Road, and a lot at Resort TV Cable, in the 400 block of Airport Road.

With the new events, the Bombers and BBQ celebration will now feature a vintage aircraft display, the Bulldog Flight flyovers, five free music concerts, a $15,000 barbecue contest and other activities, Weatherford said.

The fireworks display will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, and coordinated with music broadcast simultaneously on US 97. The display is being moved this year only from Lake Hamilton to the airport as part of the Bombers and BBQ celebration, and will return to Lake Hamilton in 2023.

Weatherford said the activities will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a 1980s costume contest. The free music begins at 6 p.m. with a performance by Blane Howard, followed at 8 p.m. by The Molly Ringwalds, a band that celebrates 1980s pop culture.

The gates open at noon Saturday with an all-day display of vintage aircraft that includes a P-51 Mustang and an AA DC-3 Flagship Detroit, Weatherford said. She said those attending should bring lawn chairs; ice chests are not allowed.