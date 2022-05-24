Goldschmidt’s grand slam gives Cards win over Jays

ST. LOUIS -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning Monday night, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis native David Phelps (0-1) began the 10th for the Blue Jays and a wild pitch sent pinch-runner Lars Nootbar -- who was on second as the automatic runner -- to third. After striking out two, Phelps walked Tommy Edman. Ryan Borucki, the sixth Toronto pitcher, came in and walked pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa.

Goldschmidt, who sat out Sunday, sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh home run. It was his seventh career grand slam and his seventh winning homer and his seventh extra-inning home run. It extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

It was the first walkoff grand slam in St. Louis since April 27, 2017, when Matt Carpenter hit one against Toronto.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) was the fifth St. Louis pitcher and pitched the 10th inning to pick up the victory as the Cardinals won their fourth straight overall and improved to 1-1 in extra innings.

George Springer homered for Toronto, which fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games.

Each team scored twice in the seventh to chase the starting pitchers.

Miles Mikolas pitched 6 2/3 innings before giving way to rookie reliever Andrew Pallante, who came in to a bases-loaded situation. Mikolas filled the bases on a single and a walk before hitting a batter. Pallante walked Springer and Santiago Espinal, giving Toronto a 3-1 lead before getting out of the jam.

Rookie Juan Yepez hit his fourth home run with one out in the seventh off Jose Berrios, who then gave up two singles. Adam Cinder relieved and allowed a run-scoring single by Harrison Bader before getting a double play.

The Blues Jays tied it at 1-1 when Springer led off the sixth with a home run to left.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 10, NATIONALS 1 Tyler Anderson pitched eight shutout innings, Trea Turner had three RBI in his first game against his former team and Los Angeles routed Washington. Anderson retired his first 16 batters before César Hernández's one-out double in the sixth. Turner, who spent seven seasons with the Nationals before his trade to Los Angeles last July, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-run single in the sixth. He also had an RBI groundout in his first at-bat. The Dodgers have won eight of nine and own the best record in the National League at 28-13.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 3 Zack Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts, Rhys Hoskins knocked in three runs with an early double and Philadelphia beat Atlanta. Wheeler (3-3) gave up 8 hits and 2 runs with no walks.

CUBS 7, REDS 4 Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run home runs and Chicago beat Cincinnati despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino. Former Little Rock Central and Arkansas Razorback star Drew Smyly (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 3 runs and 4 hits while striking out 5. David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

PIRATES 2, ROCKIES 1 Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo's infield single in the eighth inning as Pittsburgh edged Colorado. Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley (1-1), stole second base and advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach's groundout. Tsutsugo then beat out a slow bouncer to second base, enabling Hayes to score.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 4 Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole and Baltimore withstood Aaron Judge's two home runs to beat the Yankees and sent New York to its season-high third consecutive loss. Urías started Baltimore's four-run third with a double down the left field line, then snapped a 4-4 tie by lining an 0-1 fastball to the short porch in right field off Cole (4-1). The Yankees starter allowed a season-worst 5 runs and 7 hits in 8 innings. He struck out 11 for his 49th career double-digit strikeout game. Judge upped his major league-leading home run total to 17.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4 Gio Urshela hit an infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Minnesota a win over Detroit. Urshela hit a grounder to Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn't make a play. That allowed Max Kepler -- who hit a grand slam in the first inning of Monday's game -- to score the winning run.

GUARDIANS 6, ASTROS 1 José Ramírez homered with four RBI and Triston McKenzie pitched seven sharp innings to help Cleveland top Houston. Ramírez had two hits, highlighted by a two-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 4-0. McKenzie (3-3) allowed just three hits as he pitched a season-high seven innings for his second consecutive start. The only run he allowed came on a home run by Alex Bregman to start the seventh.