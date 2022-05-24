The better candidate

In last Monday's Democrat-Gazette, the editorial writers published an endorsement of a Democratic candidate for secretary of state. Why this candidate? The answer: because she hasn't accused the Republicans who run the state of attempting to rig elections. Maybe that's because, unlike the other candidate Josh Price, she's never worked as an election official.

The ADG correctly states Arkansas is last in voter registration and turnout. What it failed to say is we are also first in the country in rejected mail-in ballots at 6.4 percent (national average is 0.8 percent). Hmm. I guess there's zero chance of any vote-rigging going on with those statistics. Maybe it's just incompetence.

Josh Price has solid ideas to improve and protect voting in Arkansas based on his experience of two terms as the only Democrat Election Commissioner in Pulaski County. Check out his website joshforarkansas.com. I believe Josh Price is the candidate with the experience and character to make a big difference.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs

Democrats in trouble

You've heard the expression "snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory." This is what Democrats are heading for this November. Wokeism (whatever that means), critical race theory, the 1619 Project and transgender sports issues are killing the Democrats.

Leave well enough alone. If a cop makes a so-called mistake, don't throw the book at him. As for transgender sports, you can't make transgender athletes take a hormone test before and after a game. One side can always dispute the transgender issue. Things are not always fair. If you want to start your own transgender league, good luck; that issue will never be settled.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Candidate for peace

I was politically born a child of the Iraq war crime. I have a very clear memory of the well-documented lies about WMD and connections to 9/11 that led to that illegal invasion. That war powerfully shaped my worldview and my moral compass.

Yes, the trillions of tax dollars wasted on that regime-change war of aggression still bother me. That money could have helped us shift to clean energy and high-speed rail to solve the climate crisis.

But what permanently bothered me most is the killing, the bombings and mass shootings. The Lancet medical journal estimated over a million of our Iraqi brothers and sisters were killed. Over 4,000 American soldiers were killed directly, and many, many more from PTSD suicide.

In my opinion, there is nothing more immoral in the world than this mass killing, especially on a pack of lies. It is akin to the immorality of slavery. I became a dedicated peace activist, and it is the central issue I vote on.

Categorically, I refuse to vote for any federal candidate who fails to meaningfully speak for peace. If a candidate stands for war, I feel like my vote for them is a vote of support for war. This usually means I have nobody to vote for federally in Arkansas.

Thankfully, I do have a choice in the 2022 U.S. Senate primary: Dan Whitfield. He has participated in our local antiwar events and has a strong antiwar statement on his website. This is a rare sign of tremendous courage. He also recently told me that he would have courageously voted no, unlike any elected Democrat, on the $40 billion for proxy war against Russia, which is pushing us toward nuclear war.

I strongly endorse Dan and encourage everyone to support this real leader instead of another craven follower of war profiteer complex corporations.

ABEL TOMLINSON

Fayetteville

Uh, no brawling here

Does Jake Bequette think that politicians claiming they'll "fight for us" will be called upon to literally grapple with the effete liberals attempting to destroy his way of life?

He seems to believe his tough-guy image somehow qualifies him for a job that doesn't really appear to be a good match.

RAY DILFIELD

Eureka Springs

Actions speak louder

Conservatives talk a lot about individual freedom, while at the same time their own leaders work to legislate their social norms. Conservatives talk a lot about limited government, while at the same time supporting a government that imposes their beliefs on the whole of society.

Conservatives talk a lot about the rule of law, while at the same time refusing to hold their own corrupt leaders accountable. Conservatives talk a lot about fiscal responsibility, while at the same time supporting their own leaders as they grow budget deficits and the national debt. Conservatives talk a lot about free enterprise, while at the same time supporting their own leaders as they work to blur the lines between big business and government.

Conservatives do talk a lot, but as they say, actions speak louder than words.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Onus on corporations

I just read on Talk Business and Politics about a report that states that much of our inflation is caused by corporate America. Corporations are rewarding stockholders rather than consumers.

So my next question is: Why isn't the stock market showing this? Perhaps a senator or two could look into a suspicious stock market, for the benefit of their constituents.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview