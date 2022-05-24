Little Rock homicide victim found Saturday morning after shots fired call, report says

Police responding to a shots fired call early Saturday morning on Colonel Glenn Road found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died of his injuries, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Little Rock police responded around 12:45 a.m. to 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, a location slightly west of the road’s intersection with South University Avenue. According to the report, officers found 30-year-old Wayeland Battles, of Little Rock, on the ground near the front of the shopping complex, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The report states an ambulance brought Battles to UAMS Medical Center, where he was in critical condition before he died of his injuries.

His body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.