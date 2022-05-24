• Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Ron DeSantis, Pete Davidson and Mary J. Blige are among Time magazine's wide-ranging selections for the 100 most influential people of 2022. The list, which came out Monday, includes fan favorites and controversial figures, with each person designated as an artist, innovator, titan, leader, icon or pioneer. President Joe Biden was also included on the Time 100 list for a third consecutive year. The lineup of entertainers also includes "Shang-Chi" actor Simu Liu, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, "The Batman" star Zoe Kravitz and Hollywood staples Sarah Jessica Parker, Andrew Garfield and Zendaya. Included under the "Titans" billing are Apple CEO Tim Cook, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and "Star Trek" standout Michelle Yeoh, while singer-songwriter Blige headlines the magazine's "Icons" section. Time began releasing its influential-people list in 1999. It's meant to reflect people who have a significant global influence that can be perceived as positive or negative.

• The folks who hand out Tony Awards believe five is not enough for Angela Lansbury. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Monday that the actor will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theater, making it her sixth. Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys on June 12. Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in "Hotel Paradiso" and won Tonys for "Mame" in 1966, "Dear World" in 1969, "Gypsy" in 1974, "Sweeney Todd" in 1979 and "Blithe Spirit" in 2009. Other Broadway credits include "A Little Night Music," "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" and "Anyone Can Whistle." "Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. Also the star of television's "Murder, She Wrote," Lansbury, 96, has six Golden Globes and 18 Emmy nominations as well as an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures. She also has a National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor.