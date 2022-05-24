Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Raymundo Montalvo, 24, of 2401 S.W. Badger Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Montalvo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michael Higgins, 51, of 1117 E. Ridgeway Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Higgins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Gentry

• Cheng Lee, 36, of 2204 Augusta Circle in Gentry, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Lee was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Israel Delrio, 32, of 3207 N. N St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and battery. Delrio was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Lindsay Thompson, 44, of 1681 Dick Smith St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Thompson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dino Timison, 25, of 200 Carter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Timison was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ethan Mansell, 22, of 21339 Highline Road in Spiro, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Mansell was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.