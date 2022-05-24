NWA EDITORIAL | Be it resolved …

Resolutions that state the collective opinion of members of a governing body are overused mechanisms from people who seem to believe the words carry weight simply because they're coming from government.

Politicians, even hometown leaders, are public people. They perform a vital public service. People elected them to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, streets are paved, public safety is secured and government services are delivered efficiently. These local politicians, though, do operate in the limelight, if they're doing their jobs right. And so it can sometimes be just too tempting to embrace resolutions as a way to speak out about issues that have little or nothing to do with their day-to-day governing responsibilities.

The Fayetteville City Council is perhaps the public body in Northwest Arkansas most prone to "resolve," which in and of itself does little to no harm. But in passing such measures, the body's members -- in the case of Fayetteville, eight council members elected from four wards to serve four-year terms -- can become convinced their opinions are more substantial than the Average Joe's. Or perhaps deserving of more consideration because at least a majority of the members were unified in expressing the viewpoint within. Or they begin to believe they truly do speak for the people, who are quite capable, by the way, of speaking for themselves.

Lest we unintentionally mislead, it's not just left-leaning communities where this happens. Conservative officeholders will use resolutions, too, perhaps to declare a community "pro-life" or to ensure everyone knows their jurisdiction is solidly behind the Second Amendment.

These public servants, when they start to love adopting resolutions, begin to think like the motto-makers of the Southeastern Conference: "It just means more."

Such resolutions tend to suggest that everyone within a city or county is like-minded on whatever issue is addressed. How many issues can that be truly said about?

Readers of this space know we tend to think resolutions are (1) overused and (2) less powerful than their advocates believe. But when one gets elected to a public body, it's often just too enticing not to use the mechanisms of the office to pontificate on various subjects. They are often expressions that don't cost taxpayers any serious money but give everyone who agrees with the resolution a chance to publicly confirm their empathy. They can be the low-hanging fruit of political grandstanding.

We started thinking about this last week when the Fayetteville City Council unanimously supported a resolution "walked on" to the City Council's agenda by Fayetteville council member D'Andre Jones. It was titled "A resolution to express the City Council's sympathy for the innocent grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, who were victims of a horrific racist murderer."

Jones referred, of course, to the May 14 massacre at a supermarket in which an 18-year-old man stands accused of shooting 13 people, 11 of whom were Black. The sheriff there called the shooting a "straight-up racially motivated hate crime." Every piece of evidence suggests the sheriff is 100% right.

Our own distaste for resolutions still holds, even for "good causes" such as recognizing a clear and evil wrong. We remain skeptical that a governmental resolution (1) can really speak to a community's unity on any issue and (2) has much lasting impact.

Our take is that a few individuals deeply committed to change and willing to devote themselves to the cause of condemning racism and reducing its influence will always go much, much further in making progress than all the resolutions ever passed by city, county or state governments. Or Congress, for that matter.

Jones noted in Tuesday's City Council meeting, which came just three days after the Buffalo shooting, that he is part of the Race, Equity and Leadership Council of the National League of Cities and would deliver Fayetteville's resolution to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Even with Fayetteville's resolution in hand, we suspect Jones' personal commitment is more substantial and will have more impact than the piece of paper embossed with the city's letterhead. Passing a resolution is probably the least anyone can do, which, really, makes the point.

"Virtue signaling" is a term that's become popular in recent years to describe one's expression of empathy or morality as intended only to communicate the "signaler's" good character. That's one of the real risks of resolutions. Governing bodies can easily pass them while everyone then goes about their business, having changed nothing. But it felt good in the moment. For the record, we have no reason to doubt the sincerity of any City Council member in Fayetteville, but the weak and fleeting nature of resolutions does a disservice to the serious and longstanding issue of racism.

But, since that's the way Fayetteville's City Council expressed itself, here's a bone to pick: A day after the Buffalo shooting, a gunman opened fire at a Taiwanese church in California. According to law enforcement officials there, the man was driven by a hatred for the Taiwanese people. The sheriff called the shooting a "politically motivated hate incident." One man died and several other churchgoers were injured after the man chained church doors closed, ostensibly to give himself a chance to do more damage.

Although Fayetteville doesn't have much of a Taiwanese population, a resolution about the violence of that weekend fell short in not expressing sympathy for that tragedy, too.

Fayetteville council member Sloan Scroggin said in passing last week's resolution that it's "important that we call evil where we see evil."

Perhaps the worst of all this is that there are far more instances of evil than Fayetteville City Council resolutions can keep up with.