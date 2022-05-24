NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Try for striped bass with top-water lures from May into June. The lake level is still high so beware of floating debris.

Fishing guide Jon Conklin said May and June are good months for top-water striper action. Crappie and black bass are nearing the end of spawning. Try minnows or jigs for crappie 10 feet deep or shallower. Good lures for black bass include plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-70s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports catfish are biting well on shad or stink bait.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting well on nightcrawlers. Power Bait in bright colors is another good choice. Small jigs and small crank baits are worth a try. For fly fishing, drift in a boat and cast size 12 to 14 nymphs and scuds.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie eight feet deep with minnows or jigs, but try various depths. Black bass fishing is good with top-water lures or floating plastic worms in shallow water. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms. Try threading a worm on a small jig head.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake bait shop said fishing is good for several species. Crappie are in shallow water and biting minnows around wood cover. Black bass fishing is good with top-water lures early. Spinner baits work well on windy days. Redear sunfish are biting worms. Catfish should bite any type of catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well on all types of catfish baits. Bluegill are biting worms 12 feet deep. Try for black bass with Zoom Flukes three to four feet deep.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Swim baits and crank baits may also work.

Siloam Springs,

Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows. Bluegill are biting crickets. Catfish are hitting all types of catfish bait.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha by flipping a jig and pig or a creature bait near bushes, Stroud recommends. Top water lures are worth a try.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with a variety of lures including Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits and plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on hair jigs around brush, docks and structure. Catfish are biting cut bait, goldfish and stink bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or top-water lures around brush and docks. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or worms around brush and docks. Catfish are biting fair on liver, cut bait or shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports good fishing for largemouth bass with swim baits shallow down to 15 feet deep. Plastic worms, Ned rigs, tube baits, jig and pigs and other bottom-bouncing baits are good to use. Try buzz baits or jig and pigs around bushes. Top-water lures are also working early.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



