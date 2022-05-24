NWA outdoor briefs

Hike visits Wildcat Glades

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike a 4-mile loop Thursday at Wildcat Glades Conservation Area near Joplin, Mo.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Audubon Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin. Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Botanists host plant trek

A hike to learn about native plants and trees is set for Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park east of Pea Ridge. All activities start at the visitor center. Botany experts will lead two easy to moderate hikes.

A driving and walking tour of habitat restoration at the Civil War battlefield will be from 9 to 12:15 p.m. A potluck picnic is from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. A black maple tour is from 2 to 5 p.m. to visit sites of the rare black maple tree in a scenic, narrow valley in the park with several rock outcrops.

For information contact Jennifer Ogle, joggle@uark.edu or call (479) 957-6859.

Cleanup spruces Kings River

The Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Carroll County river cleanup of the Kings River on June 4. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at the Grandview bridge access along Arkansas 143 south of Grandview. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. The cleanup will be followed by pizza, live music and a drawing for a kayak.

For more info go to kingsriverwatershed.org or call (870) 654-4134.

Fishing with a vet set

The annual John W. Brown Fishing with a Veteran bass tournament is set for June 4 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one veteran or military personnel.

Fishing begins at 5:45 a.m. Entry fee is $80 per team or $100 on tournament morning at Prairie Creek. Prizes are $1,500 for first, second $1,000, third $700. Big bass prize is $200. There's a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish to enter. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithH@crosschurch.com or call (479) 684-9935. Registration is also available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.



