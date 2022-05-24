100 years ago

May 24, 1922

• The North Little Rock Boy Scouts will control the city administration for one hour Saturday, if details of the unique plan can be worked out by then between Mayor Gardener and Scout Executive D. A. Caldwell, it was announced last night by Mr. Caldwell. Should it require a longer period to formulate the plans, the date on which the Scouts will rule the city will be announced later. According to Mr. Caldwell's plans, which have successfully worked out in other cities, it is said, all of the city officers will be relieved of duty and will be replaced for the time being by the Boy Scouts.

50 years ago

May 24, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has again been selected as one of the participating institutions in Project Seed, a special program of the American Chemical Society aimed at interesting disadvantaged high school students in the study of chemistry. The University has received authorization for two students to participate in the program, which will begin June 5, according to Dr. Leslie B. Sims, coordinator of the program. The students who are selected will receive stipends of $500 each for the summer's work, Dr. Sims said. Students selected for Project Seed should have completed their junior year in high school, have an interest in science and be recommended by their high schools.

25 years ago

May 24, 1997

• Local businesses hoping to win a share of the multimillion-dollar food and beverage business at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, made clear last week they won't be pushed around by the two management firms bidding for the airport concessions contract. Eduardo Gomez, managing member of Little Rock's Andina Cafe and Coffee Roastery, led the charge Wednesday when he told the airport's concessions committee that it should sign no lease before local vendors had finalized contracts with an operator. In its request for proposals, the airport commission required operators to include three types of business: a coffee roastery and bakery; a frozen yogurt, ice cream and juice outlet; and a microbrewery.

10 years ago

May 24, 2012

• A dozen children escaped the heat Wednesday as they splashed, jumped, shrieked and climbed through water sprays and over boulder mountains built by the Little Rock Department of Parks and Recreation. The children were the first group to use the newly finished splash pad at War Memorial Park as city officials and staff members dedicated the new amenities and opened them to the public. The playground is just one of several changes paid for with $1.2 million from the 2009 refinancing of a 1998 $6.8 million parks bond. "This is another milestone of positioning our park system as one of the best in the country," said Truman Tolefree, director of the city's Parks Department. "It took thousands of staff hours ... and I'm glad to be here to witness a dream turning into a reality."