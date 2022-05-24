Sections
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Republican nomination for Arkansas governor

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:38 p.m.
In this March 8, 2017, photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stands in front of the White House in Washington. Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president’s wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t flinch, she went folksy. The 34-year-old spokeswoman for President Donald Trump was schooled in hardscrabble politics, and down-home rhetoric, from a young age by her father, folksy former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders won handily the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday.

Sanders of Little Rock defeated podcaster Doc Washburn of Little Rock to win the nomination.

At 8:30 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Sanders.

With 50 of 2551 precincts reporting, unofficial returns in the Republican primary were:

Sanders 55,533

Washburn 13,041

Sanders is the former press secretary for former President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, who served from July 1996-2007.

Sanders will vie with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff in the Nov. 8 general election.

The winner of the general election will succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been governor since 2015. 

The governor’s salary is $158,739 a year.

