Super Quiz: American Authors

1. "The Grapes of Wrath" & "Of Mice and Men"

2. "The Old Man and the Sea" & "A Farewell to Arms"

3. "The Stand" & "The Shining"

4. "The Great Gatsby" & "Tender Is the Night"

5. "The Glass Menagerie" & "A Streetcar Named Desire"

6. "Breakfast at Tiffany's" & "In Cold Blood"

7. "Absalom, Absalom!" & "As I Lay Dying"

8. "The Witches of Eastwick" & "Rabbit, Run"

9. "Fahrenheit 451" & "The Martian Chronicles"

ANSWERS:

1. John Steinbeck

2. Ernest Hemingway

3. Stephen King

4. F. Scott Fitzgerald

5. Tennessee Williams

6. Truman Capote

7. William Faulkner

8. John Updike

9. Ray Bradbury