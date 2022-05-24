Super Quiz: American Authors

1. "The Grapes of Wrath" & "Of Mice and Men"
2. "The Old Man and the Sea" & "A Farewell to Arms"
3. "The Stand" & "The Shining"
4. "The Great Gatsby" & "Tender Is the Night"
5. "The Glass Menagerie" & "A Streetcar Named Desire"
6. "Breakfast at Tiffany's" & "In Cold Blood"
7. "Absalom, Absalom!" & "As I Lay Dying"
8. "The Witches of Eastwick" & "Rabbit, Run"
9. "Fahrenheit 451" & "The Martian Chronicles"
ANSWERS:
1. John Steinbeck
2. Ernest Hemingway
3. Stephen King
4. F. Scott Fitzgerald
5. Tennessee Williams
6. Truman Capote
7. William Faulkner
8. John Updike
9. Ray Bradbury