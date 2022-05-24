Tennessee dean gets job as University of Arkansas-Fort Smith provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs

FORT SMITH -- Shadow Robinson has been named the next provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, the university announced Monday.

Robinson has been serving as dean of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Chancellor Terisa Riley announced Robinson's appointment effective July 1. He will take over from Georgia Hale, who in February announced her plans to retire June 30 after becoming the university's provost in 2014.

Robinson, 46, called his appointment a "unique opportunity in higher education" given the university's mission in serving its region. He specifically mentioned the university's focus on the economic and social mobility of its students while being simultaneously committed to the economic development of the region.

"When I think of the future of American higher education, I really think that the role that our regional public universities have to play is exactly that, that we're dedicated to improving the lives of our students, but we're also in a very deep, symbiotic relationship with our community, and UAFS lives that out," Robinson said.

Rachel Putman, the university's associate director for strategic communications, said Robinson's salary will be $210,000 annually.

Riley said in a news release Robinson will add value to the university through his data-informed approach to academic affairs combined with an innovative and forward-looking way of doing business.

"He is an incredibly well-rounded person who leads with a passion for educating students and investing in the successes of faculty and staff," she said.

Robinson has been a dean at UT-Martin since 2018, according to the news release. He provides academic, administrative and financial leadership to more than 100 faculty and staff with an annual budget exceeding $6 million.

Robinson's tenure in the position has included leading initiatives such as the design and construction of the new Latimer Engineering and Science building, a $65 million, 120,000-square-foot lab and classroom facility, according to the release. Robinson also oversaw the programming, visioning and fundraising for the Tennessee Entrepreneurial Science and Technology Hub, an $18 million facility focused on meeting workforce and economic development needs in west Tennessee.

Robinson said he will be involved in the UAFS planning process through the coming academic year.

Crafting academic plans, which will be structured for multiple years, will involve getting input from the university's senior leadership team and academic leadership, as well as the campus and Fort Smith communities, according to Robinson.

"In the process that I envision, I see me hearing so many different voices and sharing my own voice of how UAFS can support the community, how the community can support us, how we can support the students in their aspirations as they move through from students to alumni and then leaders in their careers and making sure all those voices are a part of it," Robinson said.

Robinson said he would also serve as a "point person" for the university for its reaccreditation process with the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accrediting organization, in the 2024-25 academic year.

Robinson's career also included time in positions at Lexington Community College and Eastern Kentucky University before he became a faculty member at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Ind., in 2003, according to the news release. He worked at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., as well.

Robinson was one of five finalists for the provost position who visited the university campus earlier this month.

The other four finalists were:

• Jordan Barkley, senior associate provost and associate vice president for academic administration in the Division of Academic Affairs at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

• Vijaya Gompa, dean and professor of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.

• Chad Hargrave, associate provost and chief research officer for the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

• Scott McKay, dean of arts and sciences at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas.

Ken Warden, the university's associate vice chancellor for compliance and legislative affairs, who also chaired the search, said in the news release the committee worked diligently to make sure all university constituents had the opportunity to engage with the five finalists.