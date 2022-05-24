U.S. Rep Rick Crawford wins Republican nomination for Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District

Six-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford fought off two Republican challengers who challenged him in the GOP primary for Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District.

State Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, and Cherokee Village attorney Jody Shackelford challenged Crawford.

At 9:07 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Crawford.

With 37.4% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Crawford 34,073

Smith 6,811

Shackelford 4,701

The state’s redrawn 1st Congressional District now includes 30 of Arkansas’ 75 counties and part of Pulaski County. The district stretches from Boone County in Northwest Arkansas eastward to the Missouri bootheel and Tennessee and south to Louisiana.

Crawford, of Jonesboro, is a member of the House Agriculture Committee. He ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Crawford will face state Democrat Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville and independent Roger B. Daugherty.











