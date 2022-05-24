U.S. Sen. John Boozman secures GOP nomination for his Senate seat

Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman secured the GOP nomination for his Senate seat on Tuesday, fending off challengers from the right.

The victory caps off Arkansas’ most high-profile congressional campaign this primary cycle, one that drove millions of dollars in spending between campaigns and super PACs.

At 9:03 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Boozman.

The two-term senator turned back challenges from Jake Bequette, a former NFL player; Jan Morgan, a gun range owner; and Heath Loftis, a pastor.

With 319 of 2551 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Boozman 64,669

Bequette 24,740

Morgan 20,042

Loftis 2,412

Boozman, a Rogers resident, embraced former President Donald Trump’s support and his campaign made the endorsement a key part of its messaging. Trump’s endorsement was highlighted on social media, plastered near the bottom of fundraising emails and featured in campaign advertisements.

The 71-year-old senator also ran with the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, two top GOP figures in the state with ties to Trump.

Boozman’s primary opponents cast doubt on his conservative credentials, portraying him as a career politician who has not been loyal to the former president.