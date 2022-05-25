19 kids killed at Texas school

UVALDE, Texas -- An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.





"My heart is broken today," said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were canceled until further notice. "We're a small community and we're going to need your prayers to get through this."

Many of the injured were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims' relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and had hinted on social media of an upcoming attack, crashed his car outside the school and went inside armed, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.

He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who stated he had been briefed by state police.

"That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday," he said.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but Abbott identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the heavily Hispanic community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, Gutierrez said, noting that "he suggested the kids should watch out."

A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.





The agent was wounded but was able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

The school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, said the attacker acted alone.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were "several injuries." Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported that a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school's last week of classes before summer break.

In the neighborhood around the school, more than 40% of residents have lived in the same house for at least 30 years, census data shows. And more than a quarter of the more than 15,000 residents in Uvalde are children, far above the national average. More than one-third live at or barely above the federal poverty line.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, described Uvalde on Twitter as a "wonderful, tight-knit community."

Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

'WE HAVE TO ACT'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden addressed the nation Tuesday evening and spoke with Abbott to offer all possible assistance.

"We have to act," Biden told the nation, after years of failure to pass new laws.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.

With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, the president said, "It's time we turned this pain into action."

"To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," Biden said. "There's a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out."

It's unclear if the latest tragedy will change the political dynamic around guns after so many others failed to do so.

Biden directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?"

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly about the shooting in Texas at an event that included members of Congress.

"Enough is enough. Enough is enough," she said. "As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action."

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

City officials and residents struggled to comprehend the horror that had occurred.

"All I know is we have a tragedy right now," said Uvalde City Council member Everardo Zamora, who represents the district that includes Robb Elementary. His nieces and nephews are students at Robb, which he described as "just a regular school. ... There's no words to explain what happened."

"This is just evil," Rey Chapa, a Uvalde resident, said of Tuesday's killings, using an expletive. Chapa said his nephew was in the school when the shooting took place but was safe.

He was waiting to hear back from relatives and friends on the conditions of other children, scrolling through Facebook for updates.

"I'm afraid I'm going to know a lot of these kids that were killed," Chapa said.

GRIM TALLY

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that has been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.

In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association's annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas' U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA's lobbying arm.

"Today is a dark day," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement. In messages posted to Twitter, he said the nation had "seen too many of these shootings," but he did not immediately call for any specific policy proposals to help prevent mass killings.

In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.

A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation's background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

"It makes no sense at all why we can't do common-sense things and try to prevent some of this from happening," Manchin said.

Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration's goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress' failure to act "a pretty shameful day for Washington."

Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

Information for this article was contributed by Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills, Jake Bleiberg, Ben Fox, Paul J. Weber, Juan Lozano, Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press, by J. David Goodman of The New York Times and by Arelis R. Hernandez, Joanna Slater, Devlin Barrett, Meryl Kornfield, Mark Berman, Annie Gowen, Karin Brulliard, John Woodrow Cox, Alice Crites and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.

