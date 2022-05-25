All Little Rock School District graduation ceremonies rescheduled to take place Thursday

The Little Rock School District announced Tuesday that all graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium will be held Thursday, due to weather forecasts predicting rain.

The ceremonies had been scheduled to be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The new schedule for ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium is:

• Parkview: 10 a.m.

• Central: 12:30 p.m.

• Hall: 3 p.m.

• Southwest: 5:30 p.m.

District officials have been monitoring weather developments and forecasts. They said weather conditions were "not favorable" for an outdoor event Tuesday or Wednesday.

All ceremonies Thursday will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel, www.lrsdlive.com.