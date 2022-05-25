Appalachian State wins, ends UALR’s season

Appalachian State 10, UALR 3

UALR's bullpen woes extended into the postseason with Appalachian State scoring eight runs against the Trojans' relievers to blow things open Tuesday night at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Ala., ending UALR's season.

After tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth against Hayden Arnold, who started on short rest, the Mountaineers sent nine men to the plate in the sixth, tagging Sawyer Smallwood for five runs on four hits and a walk.

But the biggest blow came once Smallwood was pulled for Hoss Brewer as Phillip Cole launched a three-run homer to left-center, giving Appalachian State (20-32) an 8-2 advantage.

UALR (24-27) got a run back on Canyon McWilliams' RBI bloop single into shallow right in the home half, but the Trojans had one hit the rest of the way while the Mountaineers tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

UALR registered five hits, with no player collecting more than one.

The Trojans will not advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament UALR is now 2-10 in postseason games under Coach Chris Curry, who took over the program in 2015.