Arkansas-Alabama baseball game at SEC Tournament will be delayed

Arkansas' first game at the SEC Baseball Tournament will be delayed significantly Wednesday.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Alabama in the second game of the day at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. The game was scheduled to begin around 1 p.m., but the day's first game between Auburn and Kentucky was delayed by more than three hours and is not scheduled to start until 12:45 p.m.

Arkansas' game against Alabama is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

It is the second consecutive day weather has caused long delays at the tournament. The Auburn-Kentucky game was scheduled to be played Tuesday, but was pushed back one day because of rain delays that lasted several hours on the first day of the tournament.

More rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and Thursday in Hoover, according to the National Weather Service.

There is no word whether the delays might cause a format change at the tournament. Arkansas is scheduled to play Alabama in the first game of double-elimination play before the tournament moves to single-elimination games Saturday and Sunday.