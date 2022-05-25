Biancardi recognizes 5-star signee Black as most improved in '22 class

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi has recognized three Arkansas signees as the best of the 2022 class with ESPN 5-star Anthony Black being the most improved in the class.

Black, 6-7, 198 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, was an outstanding two-sport athlete who appeared to be destined for a career on the football field.

Arkansas football offered him a fifth offer in April of his sophomore year at a time when he only had one offer in basketball from North Texas.

He slowly saw his stock rise on the hardwood once he focused on one sport and saw offers come from Arkansas, Texas, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tech Tech and several others.

Black finished the ESPN rankings as the No. 8 small forward and the No. 15 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

“At 6-7 Black’s positional size, length and basketball IQ standout,” Biancardi said in a previous interview. “His greatest strength is in his high level playmaking ability as he makes the game easy for others.

“When you study his passes they have quick wrist snap technique especially in tight spaces as he understands to throw the ball away from the defense. An ultimate assist maker and ball mover he will hit teammates in stride for lay-ups or hit them in their shooting pocket for rhythm jumpers.”

Biancardi named 5-star signee Nick Smith Jr. the most competitive player in the nation on Wednesday and announced 5-star signee Jordan Walsh as the top two-way player in the class on Monday.

Black, who is being recruited to play guard at Arkansas, helped Duncanville to a Class 6A state championship, scoring 17 points in the title game. He was named the game's MVP.

He, along with fellow ESPN 5-star signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh played in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Black and Smith were a part of USA Basketball’s USA Nike Hoop Summit team in Portland that pitted team USA against against top international players.

Black and Smith also took part in the Iverson Classic.

The trio will participate at the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship National Team training camp from May 26-June 2 in Houston and will vie for 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team.