Carnell Russ Foundation sets MayFest

The MayFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Townsquare at Star City. Sponsored by the Carnell Russ Foundation, the event will feature entertainment by The Groove Band.

The CRF Scholarship Recipients will be recognized and there will be family activities including games and refreshments such as hotdogs and lemonade, according to a news release from Leatrice Russ-Glenns.

Ivy Center plans virtual ACT seminar

The Ivy Center for Education will host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp from 6-8 p.m. June 9. The presenter will be Charity Smith-Allen, PhD, with Fetterman & Associates, according to a news release.

Students in 7-12th grades are encouraged to attend. The boot camp will be held on Zoom with Meeting ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061.

For the Zoom link or details, send an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com . The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation is the sponsor.

Locals earn Bowen law school honors

Two area residents received Top Paper Awards from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Weston Sizemore of White Hall earned the award in Research, Writing & Analysis I for fall 2021.

Morgan Topping of Pine Bluff earned the award in Election Law for Spring 2021.

The award recognizes the highest class grade for classes taken during the spring, summer, and fall semesters in 2021, according to a news release.

Ouachita names area graduates

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia conferred degrees on 360 graduates May 14, including several from Southeast Arkansas.

• Pine Bluff – Kaitlyn Bolton graduated December 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/marketing, management, and sport management; Johnathon Callum graduated cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology and leisure studies/pre-professional studies; Aaron Koen graduated May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian studies/biblical studies.

• White Hall – Matthew Branch graduated magna cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and media/sports media and strategic communications; Caroline Evans graduated May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing; Michaelyn Ferrell graduated summa cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/marketing and communications & media/strategic communications; Jazmyn Parker graduated cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education; Clara Taylor graduated cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree in choral education.

• Fordyce – Jack Brent graduated May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering physics.

• Rison – Jaelle Morrison graduated May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication sciences and disorders.

• Sparkman – Sidney Pigott graduated magna cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

• Warren – Michael Hayden Lassiter graduated cum laude December 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance.