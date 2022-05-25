Charges dismissed in sex crime case after jury was selected

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County judge Tuesday dismissed charges against a Rogers man accused of sexually assaulting two girls.

David Warken, 34, had been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual indecency with a child and violation of a no-contact order. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Warken was arrested July 25.

Two girls said Warken had sexually abused them, according to a probable cause affidavit. The 14- and 10-year-old girls were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where they provided details of the alleged abuse, according to the affidavit.

Jury selection started Tuesday morning. Twelve jurors were selected for the panel, along with two alternates. Prosecutors then learned one of the girls had recanted her allegations against Warken.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to dismiss all the charges against Warken. McDonald wanted the case dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors can refile the charges. He said he needs more time to further investigate the issues.

The judge granted McDonald's motion. Prosecutors have a year to refile the charges.

Warken was scheduled to be released Tuesday from the Benton County Jail after the dismissal of the charges.