Fayetteville man arrested in 2021 hit-and-run of cyclist

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the 2021 hit-and-run of a cyclist, Fayetteville police said.

Cody Stewart, of Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

On April 27, 2021, multiple witnesses reported that a white pickup truck struck a cyclist and then left the scene without stopping at the intersection of North Gregg Avenue and West Township Street, according to a report from the police department. The victim's wife reported that he suffered multiple broken bones and a chipped tooth, among other injuries.

A witness said the light for north and south bound traffic was green, according to the report, giving the bicyclist the right of way.

The Fayetteville Police Department made several attempts to solicit information via social media posts but did not get any productive tips, the report said. However, in March 2022 an anonymous source told police that they believed Stewart was the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Stewart was questioned at his home on Tuesday, according to the report. He told police that he saw the bicycle crash into the side of his truck and that he saw the victim lying on the ground as he drove away.



