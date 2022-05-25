Georgia governor fends off Trump-backed foe

ATLANTA -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary and will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

Angered by Kemp's refusal to go along with his effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to launch a primary. Trump even encouraged another Republican to drop out of the race to clear a path for a Perdue victory.

But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate able to draw prolific fundraising totals that helped him flood Georgia with television and other ads. He tapped into the power of his office to show voters what he could do for them, unveiling a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah in the final days of the campaign.





"Even in the middle of a tough primary, conservatives across our state didn't listen to the noise. They didn't get distracted," Kemp told cheering supporters, before calling on his party to rally behind his campaign.

In defeat, Perdue struck a unifying tone that has become increasingly rare in a Republican Party dominated by Trump's hard-line tactics.

"I want you to know tonight that I am fully supporting Brian Kemp in his run to beat Stacey Abrams," Perdue said. "It's emotional for all of us, we're disappointed, I get that. Let's take a few hours, lick our wounds, and tomorrow morning, you're going to hear me going to work for Brian Kemp to make d*** sure that Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia."

Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also campaigned for Kemp and has been critical of Trump, described his victory as "enormous."

"I am so proud of and happy for my friend -- and just as importantly for the Georgia GOP and the people of Georgia," Christie tweeted. "They were not going to kick out a great Governor or be willing participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour."

SENATE PRIMARY

Trump's preferred Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, easily won the GOP nomination despite warnings from Walker's Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles. He will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall in a race that could determine control of the chamber.

In the secretary of state race, Brad Raffensperger, the Republican incumbent whom Trump pressured to "find" the sufficient votes to overturn the election in early 2021, was ahead of a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Jody Hice.

With an estimated 65% of votes counted, Raffensberger was leading with 51% support. To avoid a runoff, he would need to win a majority.

On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party's nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021 that shortened the period to request an absentee ballot, added an ID requirement, restricted drop boxes, and stripped the secretary of state of his seat on the State Election Board, among other things.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who occupies the seat formerly held by Abrams, leads the group in fundraising and has snagged some significant endorsements. The other candidates are: Floyd Griffin, a state senator and former mayor of the city of Milledgeville; Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman; John Eaves, former Fulton County Commission chairman; and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former state representative from DeKalb County.

The winner will serve as Georgia's chief election officer in the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath defeated Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in suburban Atlanta after being forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans redrew the congressional map. McBath, whose son was murdered, has become a vocal advocate for gun control.

Not far away, in Georgia's 14th congressional district, leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her primary election. Marcus Flowers won the Democratic nomination.

Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump's grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.

The new law also banned handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.

Despite concerns about the impact of the law, there were no major or systemwide issues reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.

TEXAS, ALABAMA RACES

While Georgia received top billing Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were navigating challenging primaries.

In Texas, the last scion of the Bush political dynasty, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, was defeated in the state attorney general's race, losing to the scandal-plagued incumbent, Ken Paxton.

In South Texas, a heated Democratic runoff pitting Rep. Henry Cuellar against immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros was the latest showdown between the centrist and liberal wings of the party. Cuellar, the only antiabortion Democrat in the House, clashed with Cisneros, who also ran to his left on immigration. Late Tuesday night, Cisneros and Cuellar were in a tight race with an estimated 75% of the vote counted.

Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination.

The Republicans are seeking the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. The two edged out Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held captive in the events chronicled in "Black Hawk Down," to advance to a June 21 runoff, which is required when no candidate captures more than 50% of the initial vote. They advance to a June 21 runoff.

Gov. Kay Ivey turned back eight primary challengers to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination without a runoff Tuesday.

With a comfortable lead over her two closest competitors, Lindy Blanchard and Tim James, Ivey appeared to choke back emotion as she spoke onstage before enthusiastic supporters in Montgomery.

She thanked her opponents, touted her economic record of job creation and low unemployment and promised to keep being President Joe Biden's "biggest roadblock."

"I thank you with all my soul. Y'all have been great supporters," she said. "I am so proud to be your governor."

Blanchard, who served as an ambassador under former President Donald Trump, finished second and James, the son of former Gov. Fob James who was making his third run for governor, was third. Six more candidates were behind them.

In a state where Republicans already hold every statewide office, Ivey will face the winner of a Democratic primary runoff between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier in the November general election.

In Minnesota's southern tier, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeffrey Ettinger has won a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican who died in February after a battle with cancer.

Ettinger, a political newcomer who had far outraised several rivals, easily prevailed Tuesday in a field that included Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor who was an ethics lawyer during President George W. Bush's administration.

Prominent GOP candidates include Jennifer Carnahan, the former state Republican chair who is Hagedorn's widow, state GOP Rep. Jeremy Munson and former GOP state Rep. Brad Finstad, who worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture under then-President Donald Trump. The winners of Tuesday's contests will advance to the Aug. 9 special election.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Jeff Amy, Jeff Martin, Kate Brumback and Jay Reeves of The Associated Press, by Shane Goldmacher and Maya King of The New York Times, by Colby Itkowitz, David Weigel, Josh Dawsey, Mark Shavin and Alex P. Kellogg, Gheni Platenburg, Eugene Scott and Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post and by Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor of the Star Tribune (TNS).