Ashley Ramirez, 18, is the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School.

Abraham Ramirez, also 18, is the class salutatorian.

Ashley Ramirez is planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in preparation for a career in federal law enforcement. Her parents are Alejandra Ramirez and Luis Hernandez.

Abraham Ramirez, the son of Yamile Castillo-Corzo and Alain Ramirez, is undecided on college plans but is interested in a career in aviation.