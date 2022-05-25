Hungary OKs law by decree, cites hazards of Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary has declared a legal "state of danger" in response to Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, allowing the right-wing nationalist government to take special measures without the participation of the legislature.

In a social media video, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the war in Ukraine represents "a constant threat to Hungary" which was "putting our physical security at risk and threatening the energy and financial security of our economy and families."

In response, he said, a "war state of danger" would take effect beginning today, allowing the government "to respond immediately and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by any means possible."

The move came after Orban's ruling party passed a constitutional amendment Tuesday allowing for legal states of danger to be declared when armed conflicts, wars or humanitarian disasters were taking place in neighboring countries. The special legal order permits the government to enact laws by decree without parliamentary oversight, and permits the temporary suspension of and deviation from existing laws.

Hungary's government implemented similar measures in response to the covid-19 pandemic to outcry from critics and legal observers, who argued they gave the government authority to rule by decree. That special legal order was set to expire on June 1.

Orban's government has been accused of eroding democratic freedoms in Hungary since taking power in 2010 and using state resources to cement its power.