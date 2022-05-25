Jackie Harris puts up big numbers for lead in circuit judge’s race

Pine Bluff attorney Jackie Harris appeared to be running away with victory Tuesday night in the race for circuit judge of District 11-West, Division 4, Sub-district 11.1.

With 11 of the 22 precincts in Jefferson County reporting, unofficial tallies were:

• Jackie Harris 1,592

• Sandra Young Harris 390

• Risie R. Howard 293

The judgeship also includes Lincoln County, which also went heavily for Jackie Harris. With all precincts reporting, Jackie Harris received 160 votes, while Sandra Harris received 55 and Howard got 18.

The winner needs just 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff with the second-best finisher and succeed Leon Jamison, who opted not to run for re-election. It appeared that Jackie Harris would easily get the necessary votes to avoid a runoff.

Jackie Harris, a Dollarway High School graduate and former NFL tight end, said he would feel much better if votes from all the precincts were reported before declaring victory.

"I feel good about where we are," Harris said after early voting totals showed him well ahead with 861 to Young Harris' 174 and Howard's 161. "That's good about the campaign we ran, my team and me. We got great advice. We stuck to the basics. Judges do certain things, and we didn't try to glamorize it. We would be tough but fair. We would be firm. Those are things people said they wanted out of the judge. I think the early voting numbers reflect that."

Harris is a first-time candidate for an elected office, but he has served in public offices before. He was Jefferson County attorney from 2013-2018 and Gould city attorney from 2015-2018.

He is also executive pastor of New Fellowship Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

"I think it helps a lot," Harris said. "It broadens the perspective. When you are in those policy-making decisions, I think it gives you the perspective of what the legislation is. It informs my decisions. It gives you a well-rounded perspective from which you decide cases."

Division 4 is one of two divisions that hears cases related to domestic relations and probate matters.

Since the circuit judge race is nonpartisan, the winner will be sworn into office in January. Harris has prepared for the process of wrapping up his practice and getting clients to other lawyers in the event he officially wins the race.

"I'm just so thankful for people who came out, the people who supported the campaign, those supporters," Harris said. "I'm a first-time candidate, so I was learning on the job. I'm looking forward to being the next circuit court judge if these numbers hold up."