J.B. Hunt moves up on Fortune 500 list

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been named to the Fortune 500 list for 2022, ranking for the 10th consecutive year and moving up to number 311.

Companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. The trucking and logistics company booked revenue of $12.17 billion, up 26% from a year ago and profits of $760 million, a gain of 26%. J.B. Hunt moved of four places in the rankings from the 2021 list.

“As we work towards our mission of creating the most efficient transportation network in North America, we will continue to leverage our talented people, industry-leading technology and capacity-driven solutions to serve the needs of our customers and their supply chain,” John Roberts, president and chief executive officer at J.B. Hunt, said in a statement Monday.

Walmart Stores Inc. led the 2022 list. Fortune said the 500 corporations on the list generated a record $16.1 trillion in revenue and $1.8 trillion in profits.



