Josh Duggar goes from prime time to federal time for child porn conviction





FAYETTEVILLE -- A judge sentenced Josh Duggar to 12 and a half years in federal prison Wednesday for downloading child pornography.

Duggar was convicted Dec. 9 of possessing child pornography by a federal court jury. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar.

Duggar, 34, of Springdale, was charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both counts after more than six hours of deliberation over two days. He was sentenced on the single count of receiving child pornography because possession of child pornography is considered a lesser included offense under federal law.

Duggar, the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show on the TLC channel, "19 Kids and Counting." The show, which chronicled the Duggar family's home life, was canceled in 2015 after it became public knowledge that, as a teen, Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters and another girl while he was a teenager.

He faced up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. He's been held at the Washington County Detention Center since being convicted.

Federal prosecutors recommended Duggar be sentenced to 20 years in prison on his child pornography conviction, while Duggar's lawyers said he should receive no more than five years.

Duggar's lawyers have said they plan to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Prosecutors accused Duggar in early 2021 of using the internet to download and view child pornography, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents. They told jurors child pornography was repeatedly downloaded on the computer at Duggar's used car lot on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019.

Prosecutors argued Duggar's conduct supported the longer setence, according to government's sentencing recommendation.

The recommendation noted what it said were Duggar's prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors, his "exceptional" efforts to obtain and view the material, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal conduct.

Duggar's attorneys contended he didn't do it and suggested an unidentified, remote user may have downloaded the child porn. They also argued that 20 years on a child porn conviction would be excessive, entirely unwarranted and unprecedented for the crime.



