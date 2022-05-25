Juneteenth dessert dropped at Walmart

Walmart pulled “Juneteenth ice cream” from its freezers and apologized Tuesday after a social media backlash and accusations of commercializing a holiday commemorating the end of American slavery.

The retail giant was set to sell “swirled red velvet and cheesecake” ice cream in a container adorned with Pan-African colors and an image of two Black hands high-fiving each other. “Share and celebrate African American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” the label said.

The product drew online condemnations from people who accused the retailer of treating a solemn day as a moneymaking vehicle.

In a statement to Fox television stations, Walmart said it would “remove items as appropriate” and review its Juneteenth products.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart’s statement said. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.



