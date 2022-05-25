Keller leads GOP primary for sheriff

A 23-year U.S. Army veteran was leading with more than three-fourths of the vote reported in the Republican primary for Pulaski County sheriff on the platform that he will use his leadership experience and passion for the role to bring in fresh blood and cut inefficient spending, according to unofficial election results.

If the lead holds up, Paul "Blue" Keller, who now heads the criminal investigation division of the Arkansas Insurance Department, will face Democrat incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins in the November general election. His primary opponent was Calvin Grogan, who worked 31 years with the Little Rock Police Department.

With an estimated 76.3% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Keller 11,138

Grogan 8,507

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Keller said he wasn't sure what to expect, but was proud of the work his small team had done. He and others had been at polling places all Tuesday, sometimes in the rain, speaking with voters. He commended his opponent for running an "honorable" campaign.

"I don't intend to go to bed until I know one way or the other," Keller said Tuesday.

If elected, Keller, who has worked as both a reserve and full-time deputy in the county, plans to ask for an outside audit of the office's spending, he said earlier this month.

"Right now, it looks to me like there is a lot of money that is obviously needed for manpower and to get the jail to where it is safe," Keller said.

Keller hopes to enlarge the pool of potential employees by recruiting among veterans, including those with military police training, and by reaching out to the county's Hispanic community, with the hopes of swearing in more Spanish-speaking deputies.

Higgins has been up-front about the agency's need for new hires, saying earlier in May that he was short by about 13 enforcement officers, while the jail was short by more than 70 workers.

Because of short staffing, Keller said, jail deputies are working a mandatory sixth eight-hour shift each week, and being paid on time-and-a-half, costing the county more in wages and wearing workers out.

Higgins, who was elected in 2019, warned against candidates who promise to pare down the budget and still have the money needed to keep up the jail and pay for other essential costs.

"There is not enough in operating costs each year to do everything that needs to be done within the facility," Higgins said, referring to the jail.

One of the areas of spending that Keller will scrutinize if elected is the social programs intended to reduce recidivism and keep the county's youths out of crime that Higgins' administration has been involved in, Keller said.

While Keller isn't opposed to such programs, he wants to be sure that they work.

"You need to know what that program's going to be costing you in personnel and all other resources," Keller said. "If they're good, we'll throw behind them 100%."

Pulaski County officials plan to certify the election results June 3.