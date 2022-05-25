Country needs shift

Our country is in need of a congressional change. It seems the present members of the U.S. House and Senate are not responsive enough to the wishes of the people at home who elected them. They need to be reminded that their pay and allowances come from the citizen taxpayers. Are they not responsible to represent the will of the people? Is the "will of the people" old-fashioned, outdated, and forgotten? If that is not the case, then it is being ignored.

I believe Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing the wrong things and the Republicans are just watching. There's no need to enumerate these wrong things if you compare your gas and grocery bills to a year ago, not to mention the pulse of fear and anxiety apparent in conversation and news.

We need a massive recall ... a messiah. Oh, Lord, deliver us!

JOHN HAIN JR.

Little Rock

On Catholics and sin

In certain dioceses, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden cannot receive communion. The teachings of Christ were and are still important to me, but I too have so many problems with being a Catholic. In vitro fertilization is out, masturbation is a mortal sin, condoms and birth control pills to prevent pregnancy are a sin, to use stem cells to prolong life and treat cystic fibrosis/diabetes/sickle cell/etc., is also sinful, to allow a morning-after pill after rape/incest is also a mortal sin, to have sex for any other reason other than procreation is a sin, vasectomies are a sin, etc.

For these reasons I feel I am no longer a Catholic, at least not a "good Catholic."

I have always admired the priests that have given up so much to spread their faith. Unfortunately, there are some and maybe many that are not "good priests." The rigidity of the Catholic Church is the reason it is losing members. The human race was meant to evolve and reason, not necessarily listen to archaic rules written by a group of old men (no women allowed) in robes who are in power because of their theoretical celibacy.

There are many practicing Catholics in our government, like French Hill. He's allowed to take communion, but it seems is pro-gun/anti-reasonable gun control like so many Republicans. AR-15-type guns are rampant in this country. Police look like and act like they are at war with our citizens, and if they don't, they are gunned down by better-armed criminals. Boston-type massacres are becoming commonplace across the country.

If you think any of the above is sinful and communion should be withheld, please quit being hypocritical. Jesus said, "If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her."

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

They're everywhere!

Seems like every time I turn on one of the news channels there is another story on the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Does anyone really care? There are important topics to cover.

MICHAEL McKINNEY

Little Rock

Dementia awareness

My first introduction to Alzheimer's disease was in the early '90s when my grandmother Hazel received a diagnosis. Following my grandfather's passing, Grandma moved in with us until her passing in the fall of '96. During that time, not much was known about the disease, the symptoms, or the need for a support system for family caregivers. Consequently, my family navigated the challenges as caregivers on an island. In 2020, my father received a diagnosis of dementia. Alzheimer's has a devastating impact not only on those who are living with the disease but also on their caregivers.

This past week, I joined seven other advocates from central Arkansas at the Alzheimer's Impact Movement Advocacy Forum, held annually in Washington, D.C. Last Tuesday, more than 700 Alzheimer's Association advocates from across the country held over 500 meetings on Capitol Hill to raise awareness about dementia and to share their stories of how this disease has affected their families.

The National Alzheimer's Project Act (NAPA), unanimously approved by Congress in 2010 and signed into law in 2011, required the Department of Health and Human Services to create a national strategic plan addressing the escalating Alzheimer's crisis and to update it annually. Congress must continue to prioritize its response to dementia by reauthorizing NAPA, which is set to expire in 2035.

We want to thank Sen. John Boozman and his staff for listening to our stories and for his support in this cause. Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in encouraging Senator Boozman to continue to support policies, such as NAPA, that address the national public-health crisis of Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.

DAVID COOK

Shirley