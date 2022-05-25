LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Alabama at SEC Tournament

Alabama 2, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Alabama loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks. McEntire induce a groundball that looked to be a double play but Stovall couldn't scoop the turn from Moore at second which allowed a second run to come home.

Alabama 0, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Brady Slavens reached on a one-out infield single. Chris Lanzilli got jammed by an inside fastball and grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Alabama 0, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Will McEntire delivered a quick 1-2-3 with two strikeouts.

Pregame:

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn will not coach the Razorbacks' game against Alabama tonight. He is not feeling well and remained at the team hotel, according to the Razorbacks' pregame radio show. It is believed to be the first game Van Horn has missed since 2016.

No. 3 seed Arkansas opens play at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium against No. 11 seed Alabama after concluding the regular season with a series loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Probable starters: Alabama RHP Jacob McNairy (6-2, 4.79 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-1, 2.67 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

2B Moore

CF Webb

1B Stovall

LF Gregory



