Man arrested in Tuesday in Fort Smith shooting





FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning that injured one person.

Archie Lewis Caudill, 33, of Fort Smith is being held without bond at the Sebastian County jail on one count of first-degree battery, according to an online inmate roster. He's due to appear in court June 2.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, wrote in a news release police responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Johnson Street about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. It was determined a member of Caudill's family and Deangelo Lee, 34, had a dispute, after which Caudill and Lee started arguing, according to the release. Caudill shoot Lee multiple times, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

Lee is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.



