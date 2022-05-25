New names proposed for 9 bases

WASHINGTON -- An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers in the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice.

Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, is the only base that wouldn't be named after a person. It would become Fort Liberty. Two others would be named after Black soldiers, and three would include women's names. Fort Gordon in Georgia would get the most well-known name -- commemorating President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led allied forces in Europe in World War II.

Other proposed renamings would honor lesser-known heroes, including several who received the Medal of Honor, the military's highest award. Fort Polk, in Louisiana, would be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Army in World War I.

Fort Pickett in Virginia would be named after Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II, and Fort Rucker in Alabama would be named Fort Novosel, after Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II and Vietnam.

Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would be renamed Fort Walker, after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor.

Fort Hood, Texas, would be renamed Fort Cavazos, in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, who served in the Korean War, received the Distinguished Service Cross and became the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

Fort Benning, Ga., would be named after a married couple: Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, who served in Vietnam and received the Distinguished Service Cross, and his wife Julia, who prompted the creation of teams that do in-person notifications of military casualties.

And Fort Lee, Va., would get a hyphenated name -- Fort Gregg-Adams -- and is the only one that would commemorate someone who remains alive today: Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, a logistics leader, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, who led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II.

A final report is due to Congress by Oct. 1 and will include the costs of removing and changing the names. The renaming process was laid out in a law passed by Congress in late 2020. The secretary of defense is expected to implement the commission's plan no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

The proposal to change the names triggered widespread discussion and debate within the bases' communities around the country. Panel members visited the bases, met with local leaders and residents, and relied heavily on their recommendations when choosing the final names, said the vice chairman, Ty Seidule.

For years, U.S. military officials had defended the naming of bases after Confederate officers.

As recently as 2015, the Army argued that the names did not honor the rebel cause but were a gesture of reconciliation with the South. But in the aftermath of racial unrest, Congress ordered a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets that honored rebel leaders.

Created in 2020, the Naming Commission first met in March 2021 and began taking name recommendations from the public in September. Overall, the commission received more than 34,000 potential names. That list was later narrowed to about 100 before the final nine were chosen to be recommended to Congress.

Panel members said Tuesday that the decisions were difficult because they had so many heroes to choose from. But in all cases, they said they had widespread agreement from the local communities.

Seidule said that the panel wanted names that "will inspire soldiers to achieve the highest standards demanded by their nation in peace and in war."

The panel also is considering new names for two Navy ships: the USS Chancellorsville and USNS Maury. Those and the new names for hundreds of streets, buildings and other assets, will be in the final report.